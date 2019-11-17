Trio charged with committing mischief by fire at factory

Last update: 17/11/2019

SUNGAI PETANI, Nov 17 -- Three men pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court today to committing mischief by fire at a factory here in April.



Lorry attendant, M. Kathiresan, 31, salesman P. Selvanathan, 28, and contract worker Lim Chee Kwang, 35, made the plea after the charge was read out to them by the court interpreter before Judge N. Priscilla Hemamalini.



They were charged with committing mischief by fire with the intention of causing damage to a factory owned by Tan See Wee, 39, at Jalan 9 Kawasan Perindustrian Bakar Arang, Sungai Petani here at 3 am on April 18.



The charge under Section 436 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law and carries imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine, upon conviction.



The court allowed the trio bail of RM10,000 each with one surety and fixed Dec 15 for mention.



Deputy public prosecutor Nordiyanasari Omar appeared for the prosecution while the three accused were represented by lawyer KT Jayaraj.



-- BERNAMA













