Sultan Nazrin confers state awards to 241 recipients

Last update: 16/11/2019

KUALA KANGSAR, Nov 16 -- The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah today presented state awards and medals to 241 recipients in conjunction with his 63rd birthday celebration.



The investiture ceremony, held at Istana Iskandariah here, was also attended by Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim, Raja Muda Perak Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa, Raja Puan Besar Perak Raja Nazhatul Shima Sultan Idris Shah, Raja DiHilir Perak Raja Iskandar Dzulkarnain Sultan Idris Shah and Raja Puan Muda Perak Tunku Soraya Sultan Abdul Halim.



Also present were Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and his wife, Datin Seri Dr Nomee Ashilin Mohd Radzi and members of the state executive council.



The recipients included Head of News and Production, Bernama TV D. R Arul Rajoo, who was conferred the Darjah Paduka Mahkota Perak (PMP) .



Arul Rajoo, 51, has been with the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) for 28 years.



The sultan also conferred the Pingat Jasa Kebaktian (PJK) to the two state lawn bowlers, Nur Fidrah Noh and Syairah Mat Isa.



Seven people received the Darjah Paduka Cura Si Manja Kini (PCM); Darjah Paduka Mahkota Perak - PMP (23 people); Darjah Ahli Cura Si Manja Kini -ACM (nine); Darjah Ahli Mahkota Perak - AMP (45); Pingat Pekerti Terpilih -PPT (51); Pingat Jasa Kebaktian - PJK (11) and eight people received the medal for long service (PLP).



-- BERNAMA











