Suicide bombing strikes police station in Indonesia's Medan
[ 5m ago ]
Senior citizen killed by lightning strike in Kuala Berang
Last update: 13/11/2019
KUALA BERANG, 13 Nov -- A senior citizen was found dead in his farm in Kampung Matang here, believed to be struck by lightning yesterday evening.
Hulu Terengganu Police chief DSP Mohd Adli Mat Daud said the body of Mamat Junus, 61, was found by his wife who went to look for him as he did not return after going to the farm at 7 am.
He said the police received a report on the discovery of the body at the farm at 5.25 pm.
“The body was taken to Hulu Terengganu Hospital for post-mortem.
“The case is classified as sudden death,” he said in a statement today.
-- BERNAMA
