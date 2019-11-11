Disrespecting 'Negaraku': court sets Feb 10-12, 2020 for hearing

Last update: 11/11/2019

KUCHING, Nov 11 -- The Magistrate's Court here today fixed two days from Feb 10, next year, for the trial of seven individuals including a woman, charged with disrespecting the national anthem, ‘Negaraku’.



The seven individuals are Leong Shaow Tung, 43; Kon Tai Keong, 37; Bong Sak Sin, 44; Andrew Chong, 33; Phang Ngin Pen, 64; Tan Kok Chiang and Kui Ping Ping, both aged 46.



According to the charge sheet, these individuals were alleged to have refused to stand to attention while the 'Negaraku' was played during a fundraising dinner, held at a hotel on Jalan Ban Hock on Sept 27, at 7.15 pm.



They were charged under section 8 of the National Anthem Act 1968 which carries a maximum penalty comprising a RM100 fine or imprisonment of one month, if convicted.



All the accused were represented by lawyers Arthur Lee and Ian Lee Yi Eng while DPP Nurfadzlin Hafiz Musa prosecuted.



-- BERNAMA











