382 Kumpulan Utusan employees file for SOCSO aid

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 7 - Three hundred and eighty two of the 815 workers of Kumpulan Utusan have filed their claims to obtain monetary assistance as at Nov 1 after the company ceased operation on Oct 9.Social Security Organisation (SOCSO) in a statement today said 27 applications were confirmed losing their jobs and met the eligibility conditions to process payment for the Employment Insurance System (SIP).“Those who are eligible will obtain five months of benefits under Job Search Allowance (JSA). For instant, those having a salary of RM4,000 are eligible to receive RM3,160 JSA (after seven days); RM1,975 ( second month); RM1,580 (third and fourth month) and RM1,185 for the fifth month,” the statement said.SOCSO also advised the remaining 433 Kumpulan Utusan employees to come forward to claim their SIP benefits soon.According to the statement, all workers involved can submit their applications online via SOCSO’s portal at eis.perkeso.gov.my or at SOCSO office.The statement added, SOCSO is also cooperating with Human Resource Development Fund (HRDF) to identify the types of training suitable for former employees of Kumpulan Utusan.-- BERNAMA