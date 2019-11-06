IPCMC : Discussions with police, relevant parties ongoing

Last update: 06/11/2019

Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 -- The discussion process with police and relevant parties regarding the establishment of an Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) is ongoing.



National Centre for Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption (GIACC) director-general Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed said there is strong support from police, including Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador, for IPCMC.



“Hopefully, the act will be tabled in Parliament by the end of this year,” he said when appearing as a panel member at the Malaysia Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summit 2019 here today.



On Oct 7, local media reported that the IPCMC Bill has been referred to the Select Committee to be discussed more closely before being tabled again in the Dewan Rakyat.



The 2019 IPCMC Bill, which was first tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on July 18, is aimed at replacing the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) to boost the integrity and capability of the Royal Malaysia Police.



IPCMC would act as an independent monitoring body to receive complaints and conduct investigations on misconduct among police personnel.



The summit, opened by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today, carries the theme Accelerating Progress on the SDGs: Whole of Nation Approach, which will contribute ideas and strategies to move the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development forward and energise partnerships through the whole of the nation approach in attaining the SDGs.



-- BERNAMA













