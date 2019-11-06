41 named recipients of 1MDB money have appeared in court - Azam Baki

Last update: 06/11/2019

LABUAN, Nov 6 -- The 41 individuals and entities who allegedly received 1MDB money totalling RM270 million from Datuk Seri Najib Razak's personal account have appeared in court in response to forfeiture suits filed against them.



Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki said that most of these cases have been resolved.



“Almost all the cases (of the 41 individuals and entities) brought to court have been resolved.



“The cases are being handled by the Attorney-General…with some of the leftover (1MDB-related money) having been forfeited under Section 56 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act,” he told reporters after the ‘War on Corruption with Government Enforcement Agencies’ programme at the Labuan International School Auditorium here.



Azam also said the 1MDB-related cases initiated through the issuance of compounds to 80 recipients are still ongoing.



Touching on the case of two Sabah Education Department officers being charged with corruption recently, he said it would be unfair to view the department negatively just because of these cases.



“Although the issue has cropped up, we must not assume the whole organisation of the department is involved in corruption.



“Nevertheless, if it did happen it is not a good indicator to me because as academicians they should not be involved,” he said.



Azam said MACC had lately received reports about wrongdoings in education departments but it was not at a serious level.



“We hope the Ministry of Education will relook the issues on power abuse or irregularities in all education departments involving teachers and headmasters,” he said.



-- BERNAMA

















