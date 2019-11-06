IGP sends condolences to families of two policemen killed in accident

Last update: 06/11/2019

Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 -- Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador has conveyed his condolences to the families of Lans Koperal Saifullah Mohamad and Lans Koperal Mohamad Johari Rosli, who were killed in an accident in Johor today.



Saifullah was attached to the Pasir Gudang police station while Mohamad Johari, to the Taman Scientex, Seri Alam station, both in Johor.



“On behalf of all members of PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police), I convey our condolences to the families of the late Lans Koperal Saifullah Mohamad and Lans Koperal Mohamad Johari Rosli, who died after being hit by a lorry at a police roadblock in Jalan Canggung, Taman Pasir Putih, Pasir Gudang, Johor.



“May the souls of these two policemen be blessed and placed among the righteous,” he said in a statement on the official PDRM Facebook page today.



In the accident at about 5.30am today, Saifullah and Mohamad Johari, both aged 32, were killed on the spot.



Three other policemen were injured in the incident and admitted to Hospital Sultan Ismail.



-- BERNAMA













