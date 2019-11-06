PH has chance to win in Tanjung Piai - Dr Mahathir

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 5 -- Pakatan Harapan (PH) has a chance to win the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.





However, he said PH leaders, including he himself, needed to work hard and go to the ground to campaign.





"I hope the people there (Tanjung Piai) are aware that a PH win means that promises can be fulfilled because we are the government at the Johor and federal levels,” he said after chairing the PH presidential council meeting here tonight.





"But even if Barisan Nasional (BN) or MCA win, they cannot do anything because it could not change the Johor and central governments. This is what we hope voters will consider and give their votes to PH,” said Dr Mahathir, who is PH chairman.





Asked whether the issue of oil palm price played up by BN candidate Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng, who claimed that PH candidate Karmaine Sardini did not understand the difficulties of smallholders, would affect PH’s chances of winning, Dr Mahathir said it would not have an effect.





"If they don't understand what they are talking about, they may not understand then. The voters may not understand them, so I think it is not affected," he said.





The Nov 16 by-election was called following the death of incumbent MP Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, of PH on Sept 21.





PH and BN are involved in a six-cornered fight in the by-election.





-- BERNAMA







