MACC took my statement six times - Ex-SRC non-executive director

Last update: 01/07/2019

Suboh Md Yassin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 (Bernama) -- Former non-executive director of SRC International Sdn Bhd, Datuk Suboh Md Yassin told the High Court here today that he had met Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officials for statement recording purposes on six occasions in 2015 and five times in 2018, after the 14th General Election.



Suboh, 68, the 42nd prosecution witness said the first time MACC recorded his statement was on Nov 27, 2015.



During cross-examination by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak's lawyer, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, the witness confirmed that five statements in 2018 were recorded on May 28; 30; 31 and August 13 and 15.



"One statement in 2015 was recorded by MACC recording officer Syed Mohd Tarmizi Syed Musa while in 2018, I was assisted by another MACC officer, Raub Ghani," he said on the 30th day of the trial of Najib, who is on trial for seven counts of misappropriation of SRC funds totalling RM42 million.



During the proceedings, Muhammad Shafee also asked Suboh to verify several documents that had been photocopied onto transparencies as well as Suboh's signature on each document, including his signatures on the MACC acknowledgement form after each recording statement sessions.



Referring to the documents, Muhammad Shafee asked Suboh if the signatures on the MACC acknowledgement form were his normal signatures and not initials, the witness answered 'Yes'.



Earlier, Muhammad Shafee had requested Suboh to pen his signatures 30 times on two pieces of paper to compare the sample signatures he had signed in court and on court exhibits such as bank documents.



Suboh said a person’s signature varies when he/she were to pen it while sitting, standing or in a rush.



The trial before Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali continues tomorrow.



-- BERNAMA













