Ministry increases qualifying age for 'Residensi Wilayah' to 21

PUTRAJAYA, July 1 (Bernama) -- The Federal Territories Ministry has increased the qualifying age for Residensi Wilayah applicants to 21 from 18.





Its minister Khalid Abdul Samad described the age of 18 for applicants of Residensi Wilayah, which was rebranded from Rumawip (Federal Territory Affordable Homes) on Feb 1, as impractical.





"The previous age of 18 was not practical because some may still be at school and unemployed. Their names had probably been misused by certain parties to buy (Residensi Wilayah houses which do not cost more than RM300,000).





"We are concerned that these parties might use the names of children to buy the houses and then a number of years later transfer ownership to themselves,” he said.





Khalid told reporters this after launching the new portal and smartphone app number for Residensi Wilayah during the ministry's monthly assembly here today.





According to him, the ministry received 280,000 applications, out of which 5,600 were from those aged 18. Of the latter, only two per cent or 10 were approved and which were mostly sponsored by parents.





As to the current status of Residensi Wilayah, he said 47,889 units out of 70 projects were built between July 1 last year and to date.





Khalid disclosed that the ministry had also made improvements and reinforced the Federal Territories affordable homes policy.





The improvements include setting the housing unit space to 900 sq ft from 800 sq ft previously, providing better common facilities, and QLASSIC certification requirement to ensure construction quality.





Meanwhile, he said Kuala Lumpur needed more housing projects even though the public might not agree. Actually, he said, the overcrowding in the city was due to commercial and office construction projects.





-- BERNAMA













