Nik Faisal called from Shanghai instructing me to leave Malaysia - Witness

Last update: 01/07/2019

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 (Bernama) -- A former non-executive chairman of SRC International Sdn Bhd (SRC) told the High Court here today that the company’s chief executive officer Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil called him from Shanghai, China,, instructing him to leave Malaysia in 2015.



Datuk Suboh Md Yassin, 68, said the call was from Shanghai based on what was displayed on his telephone screen when he received the call.



“Based on what was displayed on my telephone screen, the call was from overseas, from Shanghai, if I am not mistaken,” he said on the 30th day of the trial of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun who is on trial for seven counts of misappropriation of SRC funds totalling RM42 million.



Suboh, who is the 42nd prosecution witness, said this when questioned by deputy public prosecutor Datuk Ishak Mohd Yusoff how he knew that it was an overseas call.



-- BERNAMA








