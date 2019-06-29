Last update: 29/06/2019

SEREMBAN, June 29 (Bernama) -- Eight men, including three college students, were detained for allegedly participating in an illegal motorcycle racing at Jalan Persiaran Senawang 1 here early today.



Negeri Sembilan Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department deputy head DSP Shaifulizan Sulaiman said the suspects, aged between 18 and 23, were detained at about 3.45 am.



They were believed racing by riding their motorcycles in a dangerous manner, he said in a statement today.



He said all of them were then taken to the Seremban district police station and detained for investigation under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.



-- BERNAMA












