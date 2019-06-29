MALAY | ENGLISH | MANDARIN | ARABIC | ESPAÑOL
Log In
NAFAS laksana proses pemutihan keluasan padi elak ketirisan [ 21m ago ]

College students among eight "mat rempit" detained

Last update: 29/06/2019
SEREMBAN, June 29 (Bernama) -- Eight men, including three college students, were detained for allegedly participating in an illegal motorcycle racing at Jalan Persiaran Senawang 1 here early today.

Negeri Sembilan Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department deputy head DSP Shaifulizan Sulaiman said the suspects, aged between 18 and 23, were detained at about 3.45 am.

They were believed racing by riding their motorcycles in a dangerous manner, he said in a statement today.

He said all of them were then taken to the Seremban district police station and detained for investigation under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

-- BERNAMA






BEYOND PARADIGM SUMMIT 2019 - 17-18 July, MITEC KL | 20-21 July, Pullman, Kuching

       Previous Top Story