Police detain two men over incident at Sri Maha Mariamman Temple





SUBANG JAYA, Nov 26 (Bernama) -- Two men, both in their 30s, were detained by the police to facilitate investigation on a commotion reported at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ25, Putra Heights early today.Selangor police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor said the two men were arrested while they were seeking treatment at Serdang Hospital for injuries sustained in the incident which occurred about 2 am."Eighteen cars and two motorcycles were torched in the incident. A police patrol car was also damaged when hurled with stones,” he told a media conference at the Subang Jaya district police headquarters here today.The incident was believed to have happened following a scuffle between two rival groups on the site for the relocation of a temple.A video on the incident went viral on the social media.-- BERNAMA