More than 500 police stations nationwide face staff shortages

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Nov 21 (Bernama) -- More than 500 of the total of 791 police stations throughout the country are currently facing a shortage of personnel and staffing issues, says Bukit Aman Management Department director Datuk Seri Asri Yusoff.He said most of the police stations were currently headed by a sergeant who was responsible for the role of station’s officer in charge (OCS).A police station required to have at least 35 personnel for it to operate smoothly, and should be led by an officer, at the very least, with the rank of Deputy Superintendent (DSP), he said.....