Ericsson sees RM16 bln 5G revenue for Telecoms service providers in Malaysia

Last update: 13/11/2019

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 -- The total projected value of 5G-enabled digitalisation revenues in Malaysia will be approximately RM33 billion by 2030, and of this, up to RM16 billion or almost half can be addressed by telecoms service providers, said Ericsson in a report study.



It recently shared its ´5G for business: a 2030 market compass´ report, that analyses the 5G business opportunity coming from industrial digitalisation across 10 key industries.



With 5G deployments now being underway across most geographies, the report is based on a new iteration of its market research on how to realise the 5G industry digitalisation business potential.



“Viewed across the region of Southeast Asia and Oceania, the largest addressable value for telecom service providers in 2030 is expected in sectors like healthcare (US$9 billion), manufacturing (US$8 billion), energy & utilities (US$5 billion), and automotive (US$5 billion), followed by public safety (US$4 billion) and media & entertainment (US$4 billion).



Head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Todd Ashton, says, the introduction of 5G will further boost the digitalisation and growth of new industrial sectors and revenue streams.



“Ericsson has been in Malaysia for over 50 years. We want to reiterate our commitment to Malaysia as the country gets ready for its 5G journey.



“We will continue to work with our partners both from the industry and academia, the Malaysian Government and other key stakeholders to bring our world-leading technology to Malaysia,” said Ashton.



Ericsson has played a leading role in rolling out 2G, 3G and 4G networks in Malaysia, and started working towards 5G in Malaysia as early as 2015.



Ericsson launched the country’s first Innovation Centre for 5G (IC5G), in partnership with Universiti Teknologi Malaysia.



In 2017, Ericsson partnered with Celcom to conduct the first 5G trial for Malaysia.



“This year we showcased the first 5G powered holographic communication in Malaysia and a 5G-enabled self-driving car, providing a glimpse into a future enabled by 5G,” said Ashton.



--BERNAMA











