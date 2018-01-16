WORLD › NEWS

Philippines Closes More Schools Near Mayon Volcano

HANOI, Jan 16 (Bernama) -- The Philippines on Tuesday had to close more schools as the highly restless Mayon Volcano continued to spew lava, ash and dust into neighbouring towns, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported.



The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) recorded nine episodes of tremor, four of which accompanied lava fountains, and 75 lava collapse events, reiterating its warning that a hazardous eruption could happen any time.



The Phivolcs is maintaining alert level 3 in effect over the volcano and warned that hazardous eruption is possible within weeks or even days.



The Albay provincial government has ordered to continue closing schools in more than two kilometers radius around the volcano area and advised travellers to avoid ashfall-hit villages amid poor road visibility.



Thousands of Filipinos on January 15 fled from their homes as lava oozed out of Mayon volcano in central Albay province.



More than 12,000 people have been ordered to leave a seven-kilometre danger zone around the crater, as officials warned them of potentially destructive mudflows and toxic clouds.



Lava last flowed out of Mayon in 2014 when 63,000 people fled from their homes. The Phivolcs said the lava is more fluid than in 2014, meaning the flow can reach further down at a faster rate.



The first phase of the activity started with lava flow and culminated in an explosive or hazardous part, Phivolcs said. The agency is trying to monitor the volcano's activities to promptly issue warnings for people.



The Mayon, 2,460 meters in height and 20 kilometers in width, is one of the Philippines's active volcanoes famous for its beauty and near-perfect symmetry.



It has erupted 51 times during the past 400 years. The most destructive eruption was reported in 1814 which killed about 1,200 people and buried three towns under mud and rock.



