Battles Rage Near Key Air Base In Syria's Idlib: Source

DAMASCUS, Jan 10 (Bernama) -- The Syrian government forces are fighting against the militant groups in the vicinity of a key air base in the southern countryside of the northwestern province of Idlib, China's Xinhua news agency reported, citing a military source on Wednesday.



The raging battles near Abu al-Duhur air base are being fought on several fronts, as the army forces are getting closer to storm and recapture that facility from the al-Qaida-linked Levant Liberation Committee (LLC), the military source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.



He added that the Syrian forces have captured 10 villages in the past few hours in the southeastern countryside of Idlib, as part of their push to reach Abu al-Duhur.



A day earlier, the Syrian government forces came to within eight kilometers of the Abu al-Duhur, following a two-week-long battle with the LLC in the southern countryside of Idlib.



The Syrian army is eyeing the recapture of Abu al-Duhur due to the strategic importance of that facility and its crucial role in launching further offensives against the LLC and likeminded groups in Idlib.



Idlib has emerged as the main destination of the rebel groups, which have evacuated several positions across Syria after surrendering to the Syrian army.



The area has become a home to several rebel groups from different affiliations, some of which are supported by Turkey, while others, such as the LLC, previously known as the al-Qaida-linked Nusra Front, are designated as terrorist groups.



The LLC has returned to the surface after the near-defeat of the IS militants in their key strongholds late last year.



The focus of the Syrian army seems to have shifted to defeating the LLC, as this group controls key areas near Damascus and much of Idlib.



