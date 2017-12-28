WORLD › NEWS

Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei Offer 144-Hour Visa-Free Transit

BEIJING, Dec 28 (Bernama) -- China on Thursday extended its visa-free period for people transitting through Beijing to 144 hours, and added neighbouring Hebei Province and Tianjin City to the programme, China's Xinhua news agency reported.



Transit air, train, and ship passengers entering either of the six border ports in Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei can stay in the region for six days before heading for another destination, according to Beijing's Port Office.



A valid travel document and a connecting ticket are required.



People from the 53 nationalities that previously benefited from Beijing's 72-hour visa-free transit policy are eligible for the new policy.



Beijing offered 72-hour visa-free transit from 2013. In 2016, the border office logged more than 26,000 such transit visits, up 32 per cent from a year earlier.



-- BERNAMA

Last update: 28/12/2017