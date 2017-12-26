WORLD › NEWS
New Glass Suspension Bridge Opens In North China
Last update: 26/12/2017
SHIJIAZHUANG, Dec 26 (Bernama) -- A 488-metre-long glass suspension bridge opened to the public Sunday in Pingshan County in north China's Hebei Province, Xinhua news agency reported.
The glass-bottom bridge stands four metres wide and hangs between two cliffs around 218 metres above ground level, about as high as a 66-floor building, at Hongyagu scenic spot in the county.
Around 600 people can cross the bridge at a time. The bridge is made of more than 1,000 panes of four-cm-thick glass.
It is supported by cables weighing over 120 tonnes, according to the bridge's builder.
"The bridge is like a dragon lying between mountains, and I feel like I'm walking in the clouds on it," said a tourist surnamed Deng from Shijiazhuang City.
Glass bridges can be found in other parts of China, including Zhangjiajie, a famous tourist destination, where a 430-metre-long, 6-metre-wide bridge hangs between two steep cliffs 300 metres above the ground.
-- BERNAMA
