Team Asia Optimistic Of Winning The EurAsia Cup

SHAH ALAM, Jan 13 (Bernama) -- Team Asia produced another inspiring performance during the foursome (alternate shot) matches to maintain a one-point advantage over Team Europe at the 2018 EurAsia Cup golf championship, held at the Glenmarie Golf and Country Club, here today.



Team Asia has never led at any stage over their continental rivals in the history of the EurAsia Cup but after holding the lead for two days, team captain Arjun Atwal is confident his team can ink their place in the record books.



"I absolutely believe we can win the EurAsia Cup. Otherwise I wouldn't be here. That has always been my belief since I took up this captaincy.



"I'm not surprised or shocked by our results so far. Because if you look at my players, they are fantastic and they are all winners," Arjun told a press conference.



Team Asia claimed their points through Malaysia's Gavin Kyle Green and Japan's Yuta Ikeda after beating Spain's Rafa Cabrera Bello and France's Alexander Levy by 1 Up and was followed by Thailand's Phachara Khongwatmai and Japan's Hideto Tanihara who defeated Ireland's Paul Dunne and Sweden's Alex Noren with 2&1 scores.....

Last update: 13/01/2018