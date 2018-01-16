BERNAMA › NEWS
Ge14: BN Candidates Undergoing Integrity Screening - Zahid
Last update: 16/01/2018
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 (Bernama) -- All Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates for the 14th General Election (GE14) are undergoing full integrity screening to ensure they are not involved in any misconduct involving integrity, said Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.
The deputy prime minister said that despite the fact that the states had submitted names of candidates for parliamentary and state seats, integrity screening would play key role in the selection of candidates.
He said the screening would be conducted by a special unit of BN with the relevant agencies, particularly the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).
"Problems relating to integrity, corruption or abuse of power and even character will be given attention.
"Voters want clean candidates," he told a press conference after opening the Malaysian Integrity Institute's Intellectual Discussion Programme at Menara Institute Integriti here today.....
Previous Top Stories
Other News Headlines
- Perlis Wanita UMNO Hopes Three Candidates From The Movement Chosen For GE14- politic
- Haulier Companies Need To Enhance Human Capital, Management Systems- business
- New Team Wants To Prove Prowess At LTDL- sports
- Column: MGR Is Still Alive Among His Followers.- features
- Thai DPM To Step Down If Found Guilty By Anti-Graft Body- world