Ge14: BN Candidates Undergoing Integrity Screening - Zahid





KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 (Bernama) -- All Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates for the 14th General Election (GE14) are undergoing full integrity screening to ensure they are not involved in any misconduct involving integrity, said Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.The deputy prime minister said that despite the fact that the states had submitted names of candidates for parliamentary and state seats, integrity screening would play key role in the selection of candidates.He said the screening would be conducted by a special unit of BN with the relevant agencies, particularly the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC)."Problems relating to integrity, corruption or abuse of power and even character will be given attention."Voters want clean candidates," he told a press conference after opening the Malaysian Integrity Institute's Intellectual Discussion Programme at Menara Institute Integriti here today.....