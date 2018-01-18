BUSINESS › NEWS

EU Palm Resolution Is Against ISCC System, Says Expert

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 18 (Bernama) -- Palm oil industry expert Dr James Fry believes that the European Union (EU) resolution that discriminates palm oil is wrong and runs contrary to the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) system - the driver for certified palm oil.



He said the lSCC and the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil certification were the systems set up and approved by the EU.



"(As) the EU approved those certifications, this means palm oil is produced in a sustainable way," he said when presenting a briefing titled 'What are the Next Important Drivers in the Oils and Fats Market and Outlook' in conjunction with the Palm Oil Economic Review and Outlook Seminar 2018 here, today.



On Wednesday, 429 Members of the EU Parliament voted for the resolution to phase out palm-based biofuels from the EU energy mix after 2020.



The final decision will be made in a tripartite meeting along with the Council of the EU and the European Commission.....

